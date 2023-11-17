A Local Governing Body for Kukis, Not 'Self-Rule': Manipur Tribal Body Clarifies

However, Vualzong claimed to The Quint that the body is "mulling on adopting a local governing body" in line with the Constitution of India to govern the tribal areas (primarily the hill areas).

"It is just a plan... and has not been adopted yet," he further added.

Elaborating on the logic behind such a proposal, he referred to the fact that the 10 Kuki MLAs, who are part of the Biren Singh-led Manipur government, could not travel to the capital city Imphal when a special Assembly session was convened on 29 August 2023 as "it was too risky for them."