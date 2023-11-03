6 Months Since 3 May: Finding Manipur Amid the Israel-Hamas War

Drawing from the analysis of Erin K Jenne, the initial stage of ethnic cleansing, that is ethnic removal, involves not only expelling ‘enemy’ groups from the territory (through tactics like induced flight, forced expulsions, or mass murder) but also intentionally destroying or desecrating their sites of national significance, which includes graveyards, churches, monuments, and other landmarks that hold cultural and historical significance.

The current conflict has resulted in a staggering toll, with over 146 Kuki lives lost, more than 200 villages, over 7,000 houses, and 360 churches reduced to ashes. Additionally, it has forced 41,425 individuals to become internally displaced persons, according to the recent data released by KSO Media and Documentation Cell in their Daily Newsletter titled Thingkho le Malcha, issue number 49. It is essential to note that this does not imply that the Meiteis have not suffered losses, but the magnitude of the Kuki community’s losses is undoubtedly unparalleled.

Nevertheless, the primary purpose of this article is not to engage in a blame game or contest of victimhood by delving into who suffered more and who bears responsibility for the situation. Instead, the intent is to shed light on the fact that a significant part of our country has been in turmoil for the past six months. It is both our moral and constitutional duty to demand action from the government, be it the central or the state government, to bring an end to this crisis.

The pressing question remains: how can we achieve this?