Three Dead After Gunmen Allegedly Disguised as Police Storm Village in Manipur

An attack in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Friday, 9 June, has left three people dead and two more wounded.

Details: The deceased were identified as 65-year-old Domkhohoi, 52-year-old Khaijamang Guite, and 40-year-old Jangpao Touthang, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The incident reportedly took place in Khoken village, which is located on the border between Kangpokpi district and Imphal West.

Most of the people in the village are Kukis, the report said.

Version of events: Around 40 armed men wearing police and India Reserve Battalion uniforms entered Khoken and opened fire at 4am on Friday, the villagers claimed.