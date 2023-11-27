'Why Were We Shunned?': 3 Manipuri MBBS Students on Being Debarred From Exams

Currently, there are a total of 121 displaced Kuki-Zomi-Hmar medical students.
At least 121 Kuki-Zomi-Hmar medical students were displaced from the three medical colleges in Manipur's Imphal in the wake of the ethnic clashes that broke out in Manipur on 3 May. Last week, about 29 of the first-year students could not take their exams, leading to protests.
In 2022, when we appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), it was a simpler time for Manipur.
Our paths crossed in 2022 as aspiring Kuki-Zomi-Hmar medical students – and it was through our consistent hard work that we were able to crack one of the toughest exams in the country.
Each had their path set – some at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Lamphelpat; some at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Porompat; and another fraction at Shija Academy of Health Sciences (SAHS), Langol.
All of these colleges are located in Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.
Up until 2022, except for in Imphal East and West, there were no other medical colleges in all of Manipur.
When ethnic clashes erupted in the state on 3 May, we witnessed horrific scenes from our hostel rooms – and on social media.
Having heard that Kuki-Zomi-Hmar students from other institutes were not spared, we still had some hope that we were safe. After all, we were medical students staying inside a hospital campus. But we soon learnt that was not the case – and we had to flee for our lives.
We initially took shelter at a military camp. After a few days, we learnt that going back to Churachandpur would be near to impossible. With practically no options left, we had to ask help from our relatives or relatives of our friends staying outside the state to take us in. We were scattered in different parts of the country, staying with acquaintances, friends or relatives who would take us in.
Our academic aspirations, though, remained a big question mark.
On 29 May, RIMS, Imphal, issued a circular wherein the authorities outlined a hybrid approach to classes, resuming physically for those in Manipur and virtually for those outside the state.
However, this presented a predicament especially for the medical students of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi. They were unable to access the internet due to the internet ban imposed in the state since the outbreak of the clashes.
Then, on 12 June, the National Medical Commission (NMC) approved the Manipur government's request for classes for the displaced medical students of CMC to be conducted at JNIMS.
In July, a Supreme Court order even pressed for arrangements to be made for displaced Kuki-Zo students to attend classes in other institutes. But no proper arrangements were made.
Meanwhile, there were six non- displaced Kuki-Zo students of CMC – and they were kind and graceful enough to welcome us to join their classes organised with the help of the deputy director in CMC and other displaced staff from Imphal.
Tests were conducted regularly as well as internal assessments. The remaining staff from CMC with the help of displaced staff were kind enough to volunteer and train us.
While displaced medical students in Churachandpur had this option, those from other hill districts such as Kangpokpi had no way of continuing their medical education unless they made their way to Churachandpur, through Nagaland and Mizoram.
Some of them eventually took the long route, travelled for more than 48 hours, and moved to Churachandpur to be able to continue their education, though the arrangement has remained unofficial till now.
It is also pertinent to note here CMC has infrastructure to conduct classes for first-year MBBS students only, since it was inaugurated only in 2022.
There are no BDS facilities in CMC, and thus, the only classes possible for the dental students are the MBBS subject topics which has similar topics with their syllabus such as anatomy and physiology.
All other displaced medical students are still devoid of options to carry on their education.
Life was tough as many students have had their homes vandalised and burnt to ashes. They were either living in relief camps or with relatives. But we all tried our best to stay focused on our studies. However, several displaced medical students and PG trainees were barred from taking their exams.
The fight for our right to education intensified when the first-year MBBS and BDS university exams were approaching. On 11 September, the Manipur University (MU) in a notification announced that first-year exams will be conducted on 21 November.
Fearing that displaced students would be barred from appearing for the exam, we approached Dharun Kumar S, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Churachandpur, who assured us that he would try his best to ensure that we could appear for our exams.
Accordingly, we filled up the exam forms and paid our fees. Mind you, these are difficult times – and money is hard to come by. The examination fees varies from one college to another. While it is Rs 4,700 for JNIMS, it is Rs 5,700 for RIMS, and Rs 12,500 for SAHS.
[Speaking to The Quint last week, Dharun Kumar S said, "It's an issue between CMC and Manipur University. Medical colleges come under a particular university – and the exams and norms are decided by the NMC. As the Deputy Commissioner, I will not shy away from helping [the students] when they approach me, but when the university they are affiliated to has an issue with the conduct of exams, it has to be sorted between the college the students are studying in and the university. I informed CMC to be ready in case Manipur University sends the question papers to my office in email as has been promised to them by the university."]
The NMC, upon receiving our request for examination, sent a letter addressed to MU's Dean of School of Medical Sciences. In the letter, dated 13 November, the panel clearly stated that, “The NMC has no objection if displaced students appear in the University Examination from the parent college or from a different college. University may make a decision after due consultation with colleges and state authorities.”
However, on the 18 November, we were informed that admit cards and exam materials were sent only for the six non-displaced students MBBS students of CMC. We, the displaced students, had been excluded despite the NMC’s NoC.
We still do not understand on what grounds MU exempted us from appearing for the exam.
In addition to that, we have been attending the same classes with the CMC students and sharing their facilities, on our own accord. Yet, we have been shunned by a university that should have prioritised our education.
We have forwarded our appeals to NMC, Dental Council of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, Chief Secretary of Manipur, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and organised a silent protest to shed light on this disparity that we as Kuki-Zomi-Hmar medical students are facing.
Our cry for education echoes through our silent protest, as we as displaced students continue to fight for rightful migration and education. In a profession meant to save lives, we find ourselves walking the streets demanding our right to an education, rather than be in the classrooms we are entitled to.
[Speaking to The Quint, N Lokendra, vice-chancellor of Manipur University, said it will be holding MBBS examinations for the displaced students once it receives "point-wise" clarification from the NMC on "some grey areas" that need to be addressed or else these could lead to "more problems."
"The dean of medical sciences has sought clarifications from the NMC on fulfillment of the norms that have been laid down by it in terms of attendance, assessments, etc, which are compulsory for every medical student. Violation of such guidelines shall create more problems. But all of them can write their exam in the supplementary which will be held soon," he added.]
(While Aaron Liansianit T is a first-year MBBS student at RIMS Imphal. Nemlungmuan Valte and Elley Chiin Neikim are first- year MBBS students at JNIMS Imphal.)
