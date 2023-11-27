'Why Were We Shunned?': 3 Manipuri MBBS Students on Being Debarred From Exams

Life was tough as many students have had their homes vandalised and burnt to ashes. They were either living in relief camps or with relatives. But we all tried our best to stay focused on our studies. However, several displaced medical students and PG trainees were barred from taking their exams.

The fight for our right to education intensified when the first-year MBBS and BDS university exams were approaching. On 11 September, the Manipur University (MU) in a notification announced that first-year exams will be conducted on 21 November.

Fearing that displaced students would be barred from appearing for the exam, we approached Dharun Kumar S, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Churachandpur, who assured us that he would try his best to ensure that we could appear for our exams.

Accordingly, we filled up the exam forms and paid our fees. Mind you, these are difficult times – and money is hard to come by. The examination fees varies from one college to another. While it is Rs 4,700 for JNIMS, it is Rs 5,700 for RIMS, and Rs 12,500 for SAHS.

[Speaking to The Quint last week, Dharun Kumar S said, "It's an issue between CMC and Manipur University. Medical colleges come under a particular university – and the exams and norms are decided by the NMC. As the Deputy Commissioner, I will not shy away from helping [the students] when they approach me, but when the university they are affiliated to has an issue with the conduct of exams, it has to be sorted between the college the students are studying in and the university. I informed CMC to be ready in case Manipur University sends the question papers to my office in email as has been promised to them by the university."]