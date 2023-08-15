Independence Day: Has Delhi Failed Manipur's Kukis, an Ally of Netaji's INA?

Sadly, this uprising against the British has hardly made it to the pages of our history books, not unlike many other forgotten histories. While some Kuki scholars call it an Anglo-Kuki War, Meitei organisations refute it, saying that it was a mere rebellion.

Like many Adivasi communities of the country, Kukis have written very little of their history.

There are a few references by others though. Meitei writer LB Singh, in an article in Sangai Express, has written how the Royal Chronicle of Manipur, “Cheitharol Kumbaba”, mentioned the names of two Kukis, Kuki Ahongba and Kuki Achouba, in 33 AD.

Taranatha’s History of Buddhism in India (1608) mentions the ‘Ko-ki’ inhabiting the mountain ranges between Bengal and Burma (present-day Myanmar) and their mountain highland as ‘Ko-ki land’. Taranatha also writes that “in the Koki lands, Buddhism was introduced at the time of Emperor Ashoka with a small section of the Sanghas residing there”. He also goes on to say that Kuki may be derived from Koki or vice versa.

This should put to rest the question of the indigeneity of Kukis in India. Why should the Kukis, a community that fought alongside the INA, be branded as outsiders?