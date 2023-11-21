Manipur Violence: Two Killed in Kangpokpi Gunfight Between Rival Groups

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), the apex body for the Kuki-Zo, said that the deceased killed in the recent violence were repairing the Lamka-Kangpokpi road that had been damaged by the recent spell of rain.

After dropping off their friends at a designated point, they were ambushed while attempting to return to Leimakhong, a mere 50 metres from where they had left their friends.

Since the victims and their friends were unarmed, they were reportedly unable to defend themselves.