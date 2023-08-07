No, This Video Does Not Show Kuki And Meitei Singers From Manipur

Fact-check: The video showing singers from Uttarakhand is going viral to falsely claim that they are Kuki and Meitei singers from Manipur.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing two singers singing 'Hum Aap Ki Ankhon Mein', an old Hindi song by Geeta Dutt and Mohammed Rafi is being shared on social media.
What's the claim?: The claim states that these two singers belong to Manipur's Kuki and Meitei communities respectively.
Who shared it?: Along with several social media users, Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan also shared this claim and his tweet has received more than 400,000 views.
An archive can be seen here.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
What's the truth?: The video shows a singer from Uttarakhand named Shekinah Mukhiya and her father, Vikash Mukhiya.
The duo confirmed to us that they have no connections to either of the Manipur's communities, as claimed.
How did we find out the truth?: We found two comments on a claim that mentioned that this video shows a singer from Dehradun named Shekinah Mukhiya.
A reply stated that the video shows Shekinah Mukhiya.
A reply stated that the video shows singers from Dehradun.
Taking a cue, we performed relevant keyword search and found Shekinah Mukhiya's official social media platforms.
On the singer's YouTube channel, we found the same video shared on 25 May 2023.
The description of the video stated, "Me and papa decided to cover this beautiful song Hum apki ankhon main :)"
We also found a post refuting the claim on the singer's Facebook page.
The caption stated that the duo are not from Manipur and have no association with the Kuki or Meitei communities.
The singer posted a clarification refuting the viral claim on Facebook.
Statements from the duo: Further, we reached out to Mukhiya who confirmed to us that the viral claim is false.
Vikash Mukhiya, the man seen in the video and Shekinah's father, said, "We are scared and concerned about these false viral claims. Moreover, Shekinah is also very young to face all of this."
Shekinah, who is 17 years old, also told us that they live in Uttarakhand and are not related to Manipur.
Conclusion: The video showing singers from Uttarakhand is going viral to falsely claim that they are Kuki and Meitei singers from Manipur.
