No, This Video Does Not Show Kuki And Meitei Singers From Manipur

A video showing two singers singing 'Hum Aap Ki Ankhon Mein', an old Hindi song by Geeta Dutt and Mohammed Rafi is being shared on social media.

What's the claim?: The claim states that these two singers belong to Manipur's Kuki and Meitei communities respectively.

Who shared it?: Along with several social media users, Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan also shared this claim and his tweet has received more than 400,000 views.