Too Little Too Late | On Manipur HC's Deletion of Contentious Para in 2023 Order

In 1982, the contention of the Office of the Registrar General of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, was that “from published literature, it is seen that the term Meiteis generally written as Meitheis. This term however is used to refer to the non-tribal population in Manipur Valley who have been more under the Hindu influence. According to available information, this community does not appear to possess tribal characteristics. There this office is not in favour of inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Schedule Tribes.”

What is unfortunate is that it was the High Court order of 27 March 2023 directing the state to pursue the matter of inclusion of Meiteis in the ST list triggered a series of killings. It is impossible to describe the plight of people in the hills of Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and other areas adjoining the Imphal valley. The number of Kuki-Zo people who have lost all their life savings after the only home they know went up in flames cannot be adequately represented in an article such as this.