Manipur | Is the Legislative Assembly Even Trying for Peaceable Reconciliation?

On 20 January 2024, Meitei MLAs in Manipur were made to answer the ‘summons’ of the Arambai Tenggol in Kangla Fort.

To the outside observer, it probably comes as a shock that the group that has been the prime accused for inciting and leading mob violence against the hapless Kuki-Zomi masses in Imphal continues to roam free in the state capital.

What may be even more disheartening is the Meitei MLAs' answer to their summons in Kangla, a symbol of Meitei cultural heritage. The Manipur Legislative Assembly session that followed the next month reflects the diktats of the Arambai Tenggol, breaking down any remaining facade of state neutrality.