Poisonous Gas Leak at Mangaluru Fish Factory Kills 5 Workers, 3 Critical

In a tragic incident, five labourers from West Bengal died and three are said to be critical after a poisonous gas leak was reported at a fish factory in Mangaluru. According to the police, the incident occurred late on Sunday, 17 April.

The deceased have been identified as Ummar Farooq, Samiulla Islam, Nizamuddin Saaz, Mirzul Islam, and Sharafath Ali. Mirajulla Islam, Azan Ali, Karibulla, and Afthal Mallik are said to be in a critical state. The workers all hailed from West Bengal.

The injured workers are being treated at a private hospital in the city. The Ulka LLP fish processing factory is located in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru.

The tragedy took place while the fish waste was being processed and the tank was being cleaned on Sunday night.