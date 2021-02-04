Podcast | Survivors Remember Disaster That Continues to Haunt

On the night of 2 December 1984, tonnes of poisonous gas leaked from a factory that made pesticides. It not only killed thousands of people but continues to affect a larger part of Bhopal's population. Leela Bai, who was just a 26-year-old mother of five at the time when the disaster happened, lost her son that night. She later lost another son due to gas poisoning; her husband, after a few years, died of a similar condition. She now lives off a meager pension that hardly makes ends meet.

Unfortunately, Leela Bai's family shares this fate with thousands of others who continue to battle with health conditions as a consequence of a disaster that took place more than three decades ago.

In this episode, two survivors of Bhopal Gas Tragedy recount the horror of that night and tell us where were they, when a gas leak from a pesticide plant changed the fate of a city called Bhopal. We also speak with activists who explain the different battles faced by the survivors, even after these many years.

