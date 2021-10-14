Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SIT Begins Probe, Recreates Crime Scene With Ashish Misra

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Thursday, 14 October, attempted to recreate the crime scene which left eight people, including four farmers dead earlier this month.

The four accused – a Union Minister's son Ashish Misra, his friend Ankit Das, gunman Latif and driver Shekhar Bharti – were also present during the UP Police's recreation of events, IANS reported.