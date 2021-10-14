Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SIT Begins Probe, Recreates Crime Scene With Ashish Misra

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Thursday, 14 October attempted to recreate the crime scene which left nine people, including four farmers dead earlier this month.
The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Thursday, 14 October, attempted to recreate the crime scene which left eight people, including four farmers dead earlier this month.
The four accused – a Union Minister's son Ashish Misra, his friend Ankit Das, gunman Latif and driver Shekhar Bharti – were also present during the UP Police's recreation of events, IANS reported.
The entire stretch was cordoned off and heavy police force was deployed to keep media and onlookers away from the spot.
The state police administration had slipped into action only after it was pulled up by the apex court.
At least eight people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after being run over by a convoy of SUV's belonging to the Union Minister of State Ajay Misra.
Consequently, a video of the incident showed that an SUV, travelling at high speed, rammed into a group of farmers walking down a road slowly and peacefully. The visual captured the speeding vehicle trampling the farmers.
Misra was arrested by the SIT nearly a week after the brutal incident.
SIT secured police remand for Ashish and Shekhar Bharti, the person who is claimed to be at the wheels of the SUV which was just behind the Thar jeep.
Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday in connection with the incident, and demanded the immediate dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra.
(With inputs from IANS.)
