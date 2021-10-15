'SKM Opposes Violence of Any Form': Farmers' Body Condemns Singhu Border Murder

Hours after a man was found brutally murdered at the site of the farmers' protest at Singhu border on Friday, 15 October, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement condemning the killing.

"A Nihang group at the scene has claimed responsibility, saying that the incident took place because of the deceased's attempt to commit sacrilege with regard to the Sarbaloh Granth. It is been reported that this deceased was staying with the same group of Nihangs for some time," the SKM, an umbrella body of farmer unions that is leading the protests against the Union government's new contentious agricultural laws, noted in its statement.