Man Arrested in UP for Facebook Appeal to ‘Hoist Palestinian Flag’

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a person from Azamgarh district for a Facebook post, appealing for hosting flags on houses to show solidarity with Palestine. However, the family members of Yasir Akhtar, who lives in Saraimeer village in Azamgarh, claim that the Facebook post was not for India but was related to Gaza.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh told Al Jazeera, “He was running a page and he made the message viral through Facebook that after Friday prayers, people should hoist the flags on their vehicles and homes.”