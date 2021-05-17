India Calls for Immediate De-Escalation of Gaza Violence
Indian diplomats asked for “both sides to show extreme restraint, desist from actions that exacerbate tensions.”
India called for an immediate de-escalation of the hostilities between Israel and Palestine on Sunday, 16 May, at the first public United Nations Security Council meeting held since the killing of several in Gaza and Israel.
In a virtual public meeting held on Sunday, India’s Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti called for “both sides to show extreme restraint, desist from actions that exacerbate tensions, and refrain from attempts to unilaterally change the existing status-quo, including in East Jerusalem and its neighbourhood.”
The Security Council on 7 May held a high-level debate on the need to uphold multilateralism and all council members came out in support of it. However, just days later, the US, an ally of Israel, blocked the proposal for a Friday Security Council meeting.
“The indiscriminate rocket firings from Gaza targeting the civilian population in Israel, which we condemn, and the retaliatory strikes into Gaza, have caused immense suffering and resulted in deaths,” he added.
This week's violence in the Gaza Strip is the worst since 2014 and this happened amid rising Israeli-Palestinian tensions in East Jerusalem, which resulted in clashes at the holy site.
Israel on Sunday told the UN Security Council that the recent deadly violence was premeditated by Hamas, urging condemnation of the militants during a session on the crisis.
"It was completely premeditated by Hamas in order to gain political power," said Israel's ambassador to the world body, Gilad Erdan, reported Reuters.
Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, had fired rockets after warning Israel to withdraw from the site, triggering retaliatory air strikes. The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip says the Israeli response has resulted in 119 deaths and 830 injuries and eight deaths have been reported in Israel.
UN Secretary General António Guterres termed the tensions as the "most serious escalation” in Gaza and Israel in years.
The Associated Press' (AP) top editor on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed a building housing the AP, Al-Jazeera and other media publications, saying the public deserves to know the facts.
