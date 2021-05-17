India Calls for Immediate De-Escalation of Gaza Violence

India called for an immediate de-escalation of the hostilities between Israel and Palestine on Sunday, 16 May, at the first public United Nations Security Council meeting held since the killing of several in Gaza and Israel.

In a virtual public meeting held on Sunday, India’s Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti called for “both sides to show extreme restraint, desist from actions that exacerbate tensions, and refrain from attempts to unilaterally change the existing status-quo, including in East Jerusalem and its neighbourhood.”



The Security Council on 7 May held a high-level debate on the need to uphold multilateralism and all council members came out in support of it. However, just days later, the US, an ally of Israel, blocked the proposal for a Friday Security Council meeting.