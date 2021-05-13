Why Indian ‘Nationalists’ Supporting Israel Need to Read History

Even though both countries were created a year apart, India wasn’t exactly amenable to the creation of Israel. Mahatma Gandhi, who virulently opposed partitioning British India on religious lines, couldn’t condone partitioning British Palestine along religious lines.

While Gandhi, a purveyor of peace and non-violence, was sympathetic to the displaced Jewish diaspora, reeling from the atrocities of the Holocaust, he firmly believed they should return to their countries of origin. In November 1938, Gandhi wrote “Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English and France to the French”.