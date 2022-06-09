Man Arrested for Misbehaving With Muslim Shopkeeper in Kanpur Days After Clashes

Days after communal violence was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a man was arrested by the city police on Wednesday, 8 June, for allegedly misbehaving with an elderly Muslim vendor.

A video of the incident showing the youth, Tushar Shukla, had been widely circulated on social media. In the video, the young man can be seen abusing the shopkeeper and asking him to remove his clothes shop that he set up on the footpath.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, the Police Commissionerate of Kanpur registered a case against the youth at Govind Nagar police station and arrested him.