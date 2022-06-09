Who Is Hayat Zafar Hashmi, Main Accused in Kanpur Violence?

Hayat Zafar Hashmi, a social activist dubbed to be the main accused and perpetrator of the violence that took place in Kanpur, is now behind bars. Soon after Hashmi's name came up in the media as the main perpetrator, his photographs with leaders from Samajwadi Party, Congress, and Bhartiya Janata Party surfaced but there is no confirmation on his official link to any of these parties.

Hayat is a known public figure in Kanpur, who has been controversy's favourite child in recent years. His name came up during the anti-CAA protests in the city in December 2019. He was accused of mobilising crowds which hit the streets in protest against the controversial laws. He was again booked for taking out a procession in 2021 while violating the COVID-19 restrictions in place.