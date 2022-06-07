Police Arrest 12 More in Connection With Kanpur Violence, Total Arrests at 50

Moreover, the district administration sealed a petrol pump after CCTV footage showed people carrying fuel in bottles from the pump before the clashes on Friday, a senior official said.

The official said that the petrol pump’s license has been suspended pending further investigation since the sale of petrol in bottles is prohibited.

Meanwhile, Kanpur DM Neha Sharma was transferred on Tuesday in the latest IAS officer reshuffle in the state. Sharma is to be replaced by IAS Vishak G Iyer, who is currently posted as special secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Kanpur police, on Monday, released as posters with 40 images of people involved in the violence, which were gathered through videos of the incident which were captured on mobile phones and CCTV cameras.

The Kanpur police commissionerate has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence that took place in the city.