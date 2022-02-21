'SIT Will Be Formed To Investigate Student Leader Anis Khan's Death': Mamata

Khan's family members had alleged that four unidentified persons, out of which one was dressed as a police officer and carried a gun and the other three as civic volunteers, barged into their house on Friday night, saying that they were from the Bagnan police station, as per the report by The Indian Express.

”When I opened the door, they pushed me aside and barged into the house searching for Anis. They went upstairs and threw my son off the roof and fled,” Salam Khan, Anis' father, told The Indian Express.

Anis' father said that he heard a loud "thud," after which he looked outside and saw his son lying in a pool of blood.

However, the Kolkata Police has said that none of its personnel were involved in the incident.

As per the report by The Telegraph, the deceased’s father said that in May 2021, Anis had lodged a complaint against a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader who had threatened to kill him for organising a blood donation camp in the village.