'SIT Will Be Formed To Investigate Student Leader Anis Khan's Death': Mamata

Ex-Aliah University student leader Anis Khan was allegedly pushed from the second floor of his house by four unidentified persons.
(Photo: The Quint)
West Bengal (WB) Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, 21 February, said she had ordered a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the alleged murder of student leader Anis Khan in Kolkata, The Indian Express reported.
Khan, who was 28, was allegedly pushed from the second floor of his house in Amta, Howrah by four unidentified persons, out of which one was dressed as a police officer.
“An SIT will be set up to investigate the death of student leader Anis Khan. The chief secretary and the director general of the criminal investigation department will be part of the SIT. It will submit its report within 15 days," Banerjee said at the state government's headquarters Nabanna.
Khan's family members had alleged that four unidentified persons, out of which one was dressed as a police officer and carried a gun and the other three as civic volunteers, barged into their house on Friday night, saying that they were from the Bagnan police station, as per the report by The Indian Express.
”When I opened the door, they pushed me aside and barged into the house searching for Anis. They went upstairs and threw my son off the roof and fled,” Salam Khan, Anis' father, told The Indian Express.
Anis' father said that he heard a loud "thud," after which he looked outside and saw his son lying in a pool of blood.
However, the Kolkata Police has said that none of its personnel were involved in the incident.
As per the report by The Telegraph, the deceased’s father said that in May 2021, Anis had lodged a complaint against a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader who had threatened to kill him for organising a blood donation camp in the village.
Anis Khan, who was associated with the Indian Secular Front, had previously supported the Students' Federation of India (SFI) during his college days.
Khan's death triggered widespread protests in the Park Circus area of Kolkata on Saturday, 19 February, where some police personnel and protesters clashed.
The Students' Federation of India’s Unit Secretary for Aliah University Tariqul Anwar demanded a proper investigation, saying that Khan was a known “vocal student leader” and that they thought his death was a “big conspiracy."
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Telegraph.)