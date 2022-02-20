Kolkata: Ex-Aliah University Student Leader Anis Khan ‘Pushed off Terrace’, Dies

A twenty-eight-year-old student leader at West Bengal's Aliah University, Anis Khan, was found dead outside his house in Amta, Howrah on Friday, 18 February, reported The Indian Express.

Khan's family members allege that four unidentified persons, of which one was dressed in police uniform and carried a gun, barged into their house on Friday night, after which they forcibly took Anis to the roof of their three-storey building and pushed him off.

However, the police said that none of its personnel were involved in the "unnatural death", it added.

Khan, who was associated with the Indian Secular Front, had previously supported the Students' Federation of India (SFI) during his college days. His death triggered widespread protests in the Park Circus area on Saturday, 19 February, where some police personnel and protesters clashed, reported The Telegraph.