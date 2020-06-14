CID to Probe Daylight Killing of Youth in Assam’s Guwahati  

In a new development in the broad daylight killing of a 26-year-old youth in Guwahati on Friday, 12 June, the case will now be transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

The deceased, identified as Rituparna Pegu of Akajan in Silapathar, was allegedly killed by a group of around four people, including a minor, following an altercation that took place at a shop in Noonmati on Friday. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Pegu's death sparked protests across Noonmati in Guwahati, and on social media.