‘Careers at Stake’: Mamata Asks PM to Expedite WHO Nod for Covaxin

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 24 June, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure that Covaxin – an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech – receives early approval from the World Health Organisation.

Banerjee in her letter stated that the state has been administering both Covishield and Covaxin, and those who have received Bharat Biotech’s vaccine are facing difficulties in traveling abroad.