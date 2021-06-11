US FDA Denies Emergency Use Approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

Bharat Biotech's application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the United States was denied by the US Food and Drugs Administration on Friday, June 11.
"With good herd immunity and a significant percentage of the population vaccinated, the pandemic is reducing in the United States (US). On the sidelines of this, the USFDA had earlier communicated that no new Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) would be approved for new COVID-19 vaccines (sic)," a statement by the Covaxin manufacturer read.
The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company had submitted only partial data of its clinical trials, which excluded its phase-3 trial data, as per a Hindustan Times report.
Bharat Biotech has announced that it no longer intends to seek an emergency-use authorisation from the US authority. "The Company will no longer pursue an Emergency Use Authorization for COVAXIN (developed by Bharat Biotech & ICMR) (sic)," its US partner Ocugen said, as per ANI.
Rather, it will now proceed with an application, seeking full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in the US.
Covaxin has received emergency use authorisation in 14 countries, including Phillipines, Mauritius, and Mexico so far, and is pushing for approval in 50 other nations.
(With inputs from The Hindustan Times and ANI)
