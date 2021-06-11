US FDA Denies Emergency Use Approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

Bharat Biotech's application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the United States was denied by the US Food and Drugs Administration on Friday, June 11.

"With good herd immunity and a significant percentage of the population vaccinated, the pandemic is reducing in the United States (US). On the sidelines of this, the USFDA had earlier communicated that no new Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) would be approved for new COVID-19 vaccines (sic)," a statement by the Covaxin manufacturer read.