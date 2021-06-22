Covaxin Shows 77.8% Efficacy in Phase 3 Trials: Reports

The results of phase three clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine show 77.8 per cent efficacy, say media reports, citing sources.



The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has reviewed the pharmaceutical company’s data, but no approval has been given yet. The SEC will now send the data to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for review.

“It is critical to understand that Phase 3 data will first be submitted to CDSCO (the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation)... followed by peer-reviewed journals with a timeline of approximately three months for publication,” Bharat Biotech had told ANI earlier on Tuesday, 22 June.