Maharashtra Restaurants Can Now Function Till Midnight: State Govt

Image of restaurant in Mumbai used for representational purpose.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/thegoodwifebkc)
All restaurants and eateries in Maharashtra are now permitted to function till 12 am, informed the state government on Tuesday, 19 October. Meanwhile, all other establishments that have been allowed to function by the government may be allowed to stay open till 11 pm.
The government however has stated that it is mandatory for restaurant staff to be fully vaccinated and insist on the same for patrons.
Further, as per ANI, an order signed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte read:
Earlier on Monday the state government had announced that amusement parks, theatres, and cinema halls would be allowed to reopen. This came as the number of COVID-19 cases showed a decline in Maharashtra.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)