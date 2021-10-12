Maharashtra Cinemas to Open from 22 October: What Are the New SOPs?

Maharashtra cinema halls to open on 22 October. Here are the guidelines.
(Photo: PTI)
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, 12 October, released a set of guidelines for the operation of cinema halls and theatres – which will reopen on 22 October, months after the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
Do you need to be fully vaccinated to enter cinema halls? Where can you book tickets? Here are the latest SOPs.
What are the social distancing norms in movie theatres?
Everyone must maintain at least a 6 feet distance outside auditoriums and common areas.
Face covers or masks covering both nose and mouth will be mandatory.
Seats that are “Not to be occupied” will be marked as such.
Should I be vaccinated to see a film in cinema hall?
There is no clarity on this. The new set of SOPs specify that a ‘safe’ status on the Aarogya Setu app or a final COVID vaccination certificate can be shown to enter theatres.
However, it states that all staff must be completely vaccinated.
Are the rules different for theatres in malls?
Entry in malls will only be allowed if the person has a purchased ticket.
Entry into malls is restricted to children below 18 years and fully vaccinated adults.
Is full-capacity occupation of cinemas allowed?
The occupancy for cinemas/multiplexes won’t be more than 50 percent and there will be adequate physical distancing.
How can I book movie tickets?
Digital no-contact transactions should be the preferred mode for payments for tickets, food, beverages, etc.
The purchase of tickets at the box office will be open all day and advance booking can be done.
Will theatres be sanitised?
The SOPs urge that all auditoriums be sanitised after every screening. Common facilities or points that come in frequent human contact like handles and railings will also be frequently sanitised.