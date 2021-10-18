Maharashtra Extends Restaurants and Shops' Timings, To Reopen Amusement Parks

The Maharashtra government, on Monday, 18 October, announced their decision to extend the open hours of restaurants and shops and reopen amusement parks in the state from Friday, 22 October, ANI reported. At present, restaurants can operate between 7 am and 10 pm with just 50% seating capacity.

However, in a Covid Task Force meeting held on Monday afternoon, also attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, it was also decided that water rides would remain closed.

"After a meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Covid task force, it has been decided to extend the timing of the restaurants and shops. It has also been decided to open amusement parks from 22nd Oct. Amusement parks can be operated except water rides," the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said, according to ANI.