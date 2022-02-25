Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik Admitted to JJ Hospital After ED Arrest

Nawab Malik, a Minister in the Maharashtra government who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim, was admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai on the afternoon of Friday, 25 February.
(Photo Courtesy: PTI)
Nawab Malik, a Minister in the Maharashtra government who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim, was admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai on the afternoon of Friday, 25 February, as per information released on his official Twitter handle.
The ED had taken Malik for a medical examination prior to the hospitalisation, as per ANI reports.
There have been demands of Malik's resignation by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ever since his arrest, with National Congress Party and its allies (Shiv Sena and Congress) protesting the measure. The NCP has ruled out any possibility of resignation.
Malik's arrest by the ED comes after the agency's raid on the homes of Dawood Ibrahim's aides in the money laundering case.
He was interrogated for close to five hours at the ED's office, before being produced before special judge RN Rokade, who sent him to ED custody till 3 March.
(With inputs from ANI.)
