Explained: The Case Against Nawab Malik, Dawood Link, and the Minister's Defence

Three months after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Devendra Fadnavis accused Nawab Malik of illegal land dealings, the Maharashtra minorities affairs minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 23 February, in connection with a money laundering case involving gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Malik, who had been embroiled in a passionate feud with the ruling BJP in November 2021, has been arrested over a land deal wherein he had allegedly bought property from an aide of Dawood Ibrahim at a price lower than the prevailing market rate.

The minister was picked up from his house by the central agency on Wednesday morning, and was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning.

What is the case against Nawab Malik? How is it linked to Dawood Ibrahim? What has Malik said about the land deal? Here's what we know.