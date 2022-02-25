'Allegations Against NCP Leader Nawab Malik Are Well-Founded': Special Court

A special court, that remanded Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said on Friday, 25 February, that there were reasonable grounds to claim that the allegations made against the Maharashtra minister are "well-founded", PTI reported.

Malik was arrested by the ED on Wednesday, 23 February, in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

RN Rokade, a special judge who has been assigned to hear cases pertaining to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said that the detention of Malik was necessary as the investigation would take a sufficient amount of time.