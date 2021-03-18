Maharashtra Records Biggest Ever COVID Spike With 25,833 New Cases

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 25,833 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 23,96,340. This is the highest one-day rise in COVID cases in the state, surpassing the peak recorded in September last year.

The death toll increased by 58 to 53,138.

As many as 12,764 patients were discharged in the state on Thursday, taking the total number of those recovered to 21,75,565. Meanwhile, the state currently has 1,66,353 active cases.