Know How to Crumble 'Dadagiri': Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray on Hanuman Chalisa Row

The Ranas were booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code after they had announced their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'.

While they called off their plan, the Ranas were taken into custody by the police and produced before a magistrate's court in Mumbai on Sunday, 24 April. The duo claimed that they were not under any kind of pressure or scared by the Maha Vikas Aghadi or the Shiv Sena but were dropping their plans in honour of the PM's trip to Mumbai.

They applied for bail on the same day after being remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

On Monday, the Bombay High Court dismissed the petition of Navneet and Ravi Rana for quashing the FIR registered against them for allegedly resisting arrest over the row to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the Maharashtra chief minister's house.