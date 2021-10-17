Madhya Pradesh: Woman Riding Pillion on a Scooter Forced To Take Off Hijab

As per the police, the woman was suspected to be with a Hindu man, which is why the people gathered there forced the scooter to stop.

No police case has been filed so far, while two of the men who were seen stopping the scooter were detained and later let go with a warning that they are not to repeat the act.

In a similar case last month in Bengaluru, two people were arrested in a case of moral policing after a video showed them assaulting a bank employee for giving ride to a Muslim woman colleague on his motorcycle.