Madhya Pradesh: Woman Riding Pillion on a Scooter Forced To Take Off Hijab

In a video that is going viral on social media, a woman and a man riding a scooter were stopped by a group of people in Bhopal’s Islam Nagar on Saturday, 16 October, after which the woman was made to take off her hijab.
Police officer RS Verma informed, "A man and the woman came to Islam Nagar in the afternoon. Some people stopped them and asked her to take off her hijab and show her face. It is suspected that the people believed the man was Hindu and the girl Muslim," news agency PTI reported.
As per the police, the woman was suspected to be with a Hindu man, which is why the people gathered there forced the scooter to stop.
No police case has been filed so far, while two of the men who were seen stopping the scooter were detained and later let go with a warning that they are not to repeat the act.
In a similar case last month in Bengaluru, two people were arrested in a case of moral policing after a video showed them assaulting a bank employee for giving ride to a Muslim woman colleague on his motorcycle.
