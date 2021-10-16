'Full of Lies': Owaisi Decries RSS Chief's Claim of Growth in Muslim Population

"A government that didn't have a count of oxygen deaths, frontline workers' deaths, migrant workers' deaths or farmer suicides thinks it will verify citizenship of 1.37 billion Indians," he said.



Stating that Modi failed in stopping Chinese soldiers from coming into Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, he asked why Bhagwat didn't utter a word about how our brave-hearts were treated by Chinese.



"Bhagwat mentioned Muslim patriots like Ashfaqullah Khan and Muslims who had fought in the armies of Hindu Kings against so-called Muslim invaders. Ashfaqullah and Ram Prasad Bismil were great friends. Who destroyed such friendships in the name of Fatherland and Holy land," he asked.



"The record of Muslim freedom fighters is such that even Mohan is compelled to praise them. The same cannot be said about RSS and its ideologues. They were always epitomes of anti-national activities and cowardice. Savarkar advocated use of rape against Muslim women during war," Owaisi said.



"RSS cannot coexist in a society that wants to progress economically. Society must choose between RSS's cowardice and Ashfaqullah Khan's bravery; RSS's betrayal of India and Gandhi's patriotism; RSS's ideology of whining/resentment and Maulana Azad's intellect and education. Society must choose between RSS's love for inequality and Ambedkar's desire for liberty, equality, fraternity and justice," he added.