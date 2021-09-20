Bengaluru: Group of Muslim Men Harass Burqa-Clad Woman on Bike With Man

The incident, according to the police, took place at Hosur road near Dairy Circle in Bengaluru at 9 pm on Saturday.
(Photo: The News Minute)
On Saturday, 18 September, two unsuspecting passengers on a two-wheeler — a burqa-clad woman and a man wearing a helmet and mask — were stopped at Hosur Road in Bengaluru by a group of men.
They start questioning and harassing the man and a woman for travelling together, while one of them records the incident.
The Muslim men even hit the man several times. As the video started going viral, the Bengaluru police nabbed two accused on Sunday, 19 September.
The incident, according to the police, took place at Hosur road near Dairy Circle in Bengaluru at 9pm on Saturday. In the video, a man riding the bike is being hit by the person holding the camera. The man, incidentally, was wearing a tilak on his forehead (a Hindu religious marker).
Even as she tells the men that she is coming back from her office and is being dropped home, the men keep hounding them.
Another man enquires if she is married and then asks for her husband’s number. The woman is seen calling someone, explaining the situation and cutting the call. The men keep harassing the woman, forcing her to give them her husband’s number.
Finally, after the woman gives her husband’s number, the assaulter dials the number and puts him on the loudspeaker.
All the while, as the incident was unfolding on a narrow stretch of the road, the traffic was piling up and the crowd started thronging.
According to a statement by the police, the accused were traced and caught within 12 hours of the incident. Bengaluru South East Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Joshi Srinath Mahadev said that the case has been registered at the Suddaguntepalya police station.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute)
