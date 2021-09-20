Bengaluru: Group of Muslim Men Harass Burqa-Clad Woman on Bike With Man

On Saturday, 18 September, two unsuspecting passengers on a two-wheeler — a burqa-clad woman and a man wearing a helmet and mask — were stopped at Hosur Road in Bengaluru by a group of men.

They start questioning and harassing the man and a woman for travelling together, while one of them records the incident.

The Muslim men even hit the man several times. As the video started going viral, the Bengaluru police nabbed two accused on Sunday, 19 September.