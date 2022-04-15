MP Authorities Raze Homes of 3 Accused Already in Jail During 'Communal Clash'

After the district administration in Madhya Pradesh demolished houses and shops in Khargone and Barwani citing the involvement of the house owners in communal clashes, the relatives of three accused said on Friday, 15 April, that the accused had not participated in the clash and were in fact lodged in prison when the clashes occurred.

The district administration destroyed parts of the houses of one of the accused, Shahbaz, who is under incarceration. Two others – Faruk, and Rauf – have also been named in the communal clashes case.

However, the three have been in prison since 11 March, their relatives said, adding that it was not possible for anybody to leave the prison, participate in the riots, and then go back.