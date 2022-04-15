'Nowhere to Go': 4 Families Take Shelter in Cowshed After Khargone Demolition

Khan's wife Roshani said that they were trying to find a shelter after their house was demolished, but were unable to do so until the night.

"We were trying very hard to find a house, but could not. Till 9 pm we were sitting and waiting amid the debris of our broken home. Then my husband came and said that he had found a place for us to stay," she said.

Amjad Khan, another resident, whose house was built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and was later demolished, told The Quint that for a long time he and his family were unable to find a place to stay.

"Finally, a person took pity on us and asked us to stay in the abandoned mosque. Different people helped us by providing utensils and an earthen stove to cook our food," said Khan.