Khargone Violence: Man Missing Since Ram Navami Clashes Found Dead

A week after clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Ram Navami, one person who had been injured in the violence was found dead on Sunday, 17 April. The deceased, 28-years-old Ibraish Khan alias Saddam, had been missing since the unrest.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The deceased, 28-year-old Ibraish Khan alias Saddam, had been missing since the unrest had erupted on 10 April, as per the police. As per his family, Khan had been seen in an injured state near the Kotwali police station by his friends.
Speaking to reporters, his brother, Akhlaq Khan said, "He (Ibraish) had gone to a mosque in Anand Nagar on 10 April to offer evening prayers, when there was an attack there. He was beaten up brutally by the police and the people there. I don't know their names. There is a wound on his head."
The deceased's body was handed over to his brother from the MY Hospital in Indore on Monday. Ibraish's mother had earlier been searching morgues and other places in the city after her son went missing on 10 April.
After four days passed since he went missing, the family had lodged a missing complaint on 14 April at the city’s Kotwali police station, as per The Indian Express.
Khan is survived by his wife and a small child, as per the report.
Stone pelting and arson were reported during a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on 10 April. Sources told The Quint that when procession was being taken out, people allegedly belonging to the Muslim community took objection to the music being played in the celebratory march, following which the matter escalated and stone pelting began.
The Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday said that over 44 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered and 148 arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident.
Further, a day after the communal unrest on Ram Navami, the local administration on Monday, 11 April, undertook a demolition drive in areas where the violence had erupted.
Sixteen houses and 29 shops, mostly owned by members of the Muslim community, were demolished by the administration, citing their involvement in the clashes as the reason.
