MP Teacher Booked for Assaulting Class 12 Dalit Girl, Using Casteist Slurs

A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, after she allegedly assaulted a class 12 Dalit girl and used casteist slurs against her and other students.

The case surfaced when an application was sent to the Singrauli district collector by the students of Government Higher Secondary School, saying that on 2 August, the teacher used casteist slurs and abused class 12 students. One particular girl was also thrashed due to which she fell unconscious for nearly three hours.

The elder sister of the girl told The Quint that they had heard complaints about the teacher earlier as well but no action was taken then.

IPC sections 294 (obscene songs or words in a public place), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, have been used in the First Information Report (FIR).