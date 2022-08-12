Dalit Man, Allegedly Tortured in Police Custody, Undergoes Medical Examination

Meghwal's family had alleged that he was severely beaten up by the cops at Hiranmagri Police Station.
(Photo: The Quint/Arnica Kala)
A Dalit man, who was allegedly tortured by the Udaipur Police during interrogation, was examined by a medical board on Friday, 12 August.
Ajay Meghwal, who has a complaint against him for alleged molestation, was beaten up by the personnel at Udaipur's Hiranmagri Police Station, his family alleged.
The medical board was constituted on Thursday to probe the family’s claims. Meghwal is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
"A medical board was constituted on Thursday. The board has examined Ajay Meghwal to probe the allegation of the family members. The medical report will reveal the cause of his illness," DSP Shipra Rajawat said, as per news agency PTI.
On 2 August, Meghwal, who is a resident of Titardi village, was brought to the police station after he allegedly molested a woman. The action was taken after the woman lodged a complaint. Meghwal was later released on bail after he was produced before the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDM).
Organisations that work for the welfare of SC-ST communities, and Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad have demanded appropriate action in the case.
(With inputs from PTI.)
