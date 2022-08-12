Dalit Man, Allegedly Tortured in Police Custody, Undergoes Medical Examination

"A medical board was constituted on Thursday. The board has examined Ajay Meghwal to probe the allegation of the family members. The medical report will reveal the cause of his illness," DSP Shipra Rajawat said, as per news agency PTI.

On 2 August, Meghwal, who is a resident of Titardi village, was brought to the police station after he allegedly molested a woman. The action was taken after the woman lodged a complaint. Meghwal was later released on bail after he was produced before the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDM).

Organisations that work for the welfare of SC-ST communities, and Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad have demanded appropriate action in the case.