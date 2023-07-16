‘Who Can Fight an MLA?’: Prejudiced Reality in Spotlight Over MP Urination Case

"I want Pravesh Shukla to be let off. He is a pandit from our village," said Dashmat Rawat a day after he sought protection.
(Photo: Vishnukant Tiwari/The Quint)
"I want Pravesh Shukla to be let off. He is a pandit from our village," said Dashmat Rawat, a Kol tribal from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, who was urinated upon allegedly by Pravesh, a representative of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kedarnath Shukla.
36-year-old father of three, Dashmat is a member of a minority community and lives in Kusiyari village, where 20 percent of residents are tribals.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan invited Dashmat Rawat to his official residence in Bhopal where he washed his feet and garlanded him.
On 7 July, seated outside his kutcha house, he appealed for Shukla's release to media persons merely hours after he told The Quint that he is afraid of what his future and that of his family will be once all the attention goes away.
"Today we have the police and the Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and other ministers on our side... But once all this goes away, I don't know what will happen. So, I want protection," Dashmat had told The Quint.
Rawat's apprehensions are not unfounded. In the Kusiyari village, there are only 35-40 Kol families. Caste faultlines are clearly defined here as well as in the adjoining Kubri village, where the incident happened.
A concoction of casteism and politics is at play here – allegedly led by the BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla and associates.
"The entire area is burdened with casteism. It's a way of life in Sidhi... Actually, all across the Vindhya region. Pravesh was full of casteist supremacy and he had the backing of strong political leaders like Kedarnath Shukla. His action was an outcome of that," a resident also hailing from Kol community told The Quint, on condition of anonymity.
Another tribal from the Kol community, who did not wish to be named, added:
The Vindhya region is dominated by Brahmins who hold a strong influence on the Assembly election results. In all of Madhya Pradesh, there are over 10 percent Brahmin voters. In Vindhya, Mahakaushal, Chambal, and the Central regions, Brahmins influence results in over 60 seats for both the Congress and the BJP, data shows.
This vote bank politics reflects in Kedarnath Shukla's dominance in the region. The BJP strongman has been a member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly since 2009.
Deendayal Sahu, the man who shot the video in 2020, told The Quint that the accused Pravesh had "forced" him to record him urinating on Dashmat.
"I never intended to put it out... But my friend Adarsh Shukla's father was beaten up by a known associate of Pravesh. He found out about this video and took it from me," he added.
Meanwhile, Adarsh told The Quint that after he got the video recently, he showed it to local police officers and close associates of Kedarnath Shukla. He alleged:
While the photos that emerged after the video went viral pointed towards a link between accused Pravesh Shukla and MLA Kedarnath Shukla, the MLA denied all allegations, even after the accused's father made a mention of it.
To put things into perspective, even Dashmat Rawat did not immediately own up to the police that it was him in the video after it went viral, the police sources had told The Quint, adding that he was "terrified."
Talking to The Quint, Kedarnath Shukla's son Gurudatt refuted the allegations.
MLA’s son Gurudatt Sharan Shukla sitting in the front lawn of his house along with other supporters denied the allegations and accused those arrested of spreading fake news and defaming his father to The Quint.
A long-time former BJP leader Lalchand Gupta, who joined the Congress in 2019, has also accused Kedarnath of forcefully acquiring lands owned by the tribals, promoting violence, and suppressing voices of dissent with any and all means.
A year before the urination incident grabbed headlines, Sidhi grabbed national headlines for another incident. Again, linked to Kedarnath Shukla.
The town found itself in the limelight when a photo – showing a local journalist and theatre artists, among others, stripped down to their underwear inside a police station – went viral in April 2022.
The viral photo from April 2022.
Speaking about the "suppression of the government," Neeraj Kunder told The Quint, "My father gets worried if I stay out after 6 pm. He has been worried ever since I was arrested on bogus charges. His fear is not unwarranted – those implicating me are powerful people."
It’s been over a year since the incident, but no chargesheet has been submitted by the police.
The artist further alleged that Kedarnath Shukla influenced the case and ensured a fake case is lodged against him. The MLA had at the time defended his arrest, but denied any involvement in the episode of stripping journalists and theatre artistes.
Once again, denying the allegations, the MLA's son Gurudatt Shukla told The Quint:
Sidhi's former BJP tribal leader Vivek Kol, who resigned on 7 July from the party's membership, also asserted that the MLA was ruling with fear and promoting casteism.
Like Lalchand Gupta, Kol too alleged that Kedarnath Shukla has forcibly acquired lands leaving several tribal families, leaving them helpless.
"One such poor tribal family has no resources to fight this battle against the MLA. Who can fight against an MLA?"
Kol was speaking about Gulab Singh Gond, a 60-year-old Gond tribal resident of Hadbado village. Speaking to The Quint Gond said that his 19.41 acre land was "snatched from him using intimidation and fraud."
Gulab singh Gond.
The Quint accessed the document showing Mahkam Singh as the owner of the land till 1962. The document then shows Kedarnath and his brother Markandey Shukla as owners of the same land a decade later in 1972.
Gulab's son Rahul Gond claimed to The Quint that they have tried to get justice but Kedarnath Shukla has ensured that they don't get any.
According to Gulab, there was a dispute in 1984-85 when Kedarnath Shukla's father used to graze cattle on their father Mahkam Gond's land.
Even as the Gond family registered a complaint at the SDM court Sidhi their case was dismissed on 3 March 2023. Gulab's family then wrote to the President of India seeking intervention in the alleged land grabbing by the MLA.
"He is a powerful man whose father used to graze cattle on our lands. Today, they have become the owners of our land and because we are tribals and have no resources. We don't have means to get justice," Gulab said.
Gurudatt refuted the allegations, saying the court gave the right judgment based on the evidence. He said:
