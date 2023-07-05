MP Urination Case: Man Who Shot Video Says He Too Was Thrashed by BJP Worker

Locals and individuals who were witness to the urination incident told The Quint that it happened several months ago, but they were afraid to bring it up.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Even as the accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Pravesh Shukla – who was caught on camera urinating on a tribal man identified as Dashmat Rawat in Kubri village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district – was arrested on Tuesday night, 4 July, the victim is still 'terrified' to talk about the incident, police sources told The Quint.
The fear of coming forward to talk about the incident is, however, not limited to Dashmat. Locals and individuals who were witnesses to the incident told The Quint that though it happened several months ago, they were afraid to bring it up.
"I was too afraid to come forward or share the video with anyone," said Kubri resident Raman (name changed to protect identity) who claimed to have shot the video which shows Pravesh Shukla – who is allegedly the representative of BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla – purportedly urinating on Dashmat.
Raman told The Quint that he was forced to shoot the video by the accused Pravesh himself.
The Madhya Pradesh Police lodged an FIR against the accused under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and also invoked provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) before arresting Shukla late on Tuesday night.
Local sources alleged to The Quint that several attempts were made to conceal the incident. They claimed that the victim was even forced to file an affidavit saying the video was fabricated.
In the affidavit, accessed by The Quint, Dashmat said, "I swear that the video of me and Pravesh Shukla from Kubri village in a state of intoxication is being made viral by Adarsh Shukla and his other associates and that the video is false and fake. No such act has been done by Pravesh Shukla."
However, local sources, including Raman, told The Quint that Dashmat was pressed to sign the affidavit by BJP leaders and that it hasn't been submitted to any official.
Another source added that since both the accused and the victim hail from Kubri village – and the victim belongs to a "minority class" – his family didn't have the courage to lodge a complaint over the incident.
Speaking to The Quint, Hiralal Alawa, a tribal leader and Congress MLA, condemned the act and accused the BJP of propagating "casteist indifference."
Alawa, who is also a leader of the tribal outfit Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti, further said that the organisation would submit a memorandum to the administration and leaders, demanding the strictest punishment to Shukla.
Another tribal activist and advocate, Suneel Adivasi, said that this is "a matter of shame for the government."
Former chief minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter, and said: "Today my heart is deeply saddened by the incidents of humiliation of the tribal brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh. The soul trembles after seeing the video of a BJP leader urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district. Has the intoxication of power hit the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party to such an extent that they are not considering human beings as human beings? This incident is an attack on tribal identity."
Nath further said, "I warn the Shivraj government to stop giving government protection to those who commit atrocities on the tribals."
Chief Minister Chouhan, on the other hand, said that the action taken against the accused will serve as an example.
"A criminal is only a criminal, he does not have any caste, religion, or party. I have given instructions regarding the Sidhi case; the accused will be punished in such a way that it becomes an example. We will not leave him at any cost."
