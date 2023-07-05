Who Is Pravesh Shukla, MP BJP Worker Caught on Camera Urinating on Tribal Man?

Nearly 24 hours after a video showing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representative urinating on a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district went viral on social media, the district administration demolished parts of the house of the accused Pravesh Shukla on Wednesday, 5 July.

The accused was arrested and charged under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and National Security Act (NSA) late on Tuesday night, 4 July.

As the district administration reached his house on Wednesday afternoon with bulldozers, the accused's mother and family members were seen begging them not to carry out the demolition, as per visuals from the ground.