‘Punish My Son But Why Was My House Demolished?’ Asks Father of Pravesh Shukla

"My house was demolished, my whole family has come out on road," said Ramakant Shukla, father of Pravesh Shukla, who faces charges of urinating on a hapless Adivasi man.
(Image altered by The Quint)
An old video of Pravesh urinating on a man in an inebriated state while holding cigarette in his hand, went viral on 4 July, which led to a huge uproar and indigitation across the country.
Along with arresting Pravesh, the administration, alleging encroachment, also demolished parts of the house where his family stayed.
While speaking to The Quint, while his father condemned the son's act and said Pravesh should be given strict punishment, he took objection to the demolition of the house.
"My mother is an 80-year-old widow, we are four brothers. We have our daughters-in-law, wives and three granddaughters. Where do we go?" he asked.
He further said that the house didn't belong to Pravesh nor did he contribute to its building.
"He didn't contribute a penny to build the house, nor does he own any land or property; we built this house using money that came to us from the property of our fathers/grandfathers," he told The Quint.
He further said that the administration didn't listen to their pleas to not demolish the house.
The Quint spoke to several people from different communities in Sidhi, and all of them, including the victim's family and other Adivasis, condemned the demolition of the house of the accused's family.
An Adivasi member from the Kol community, requesting not to be named, said:
Pravesh Shukla, who is reportedly an aide of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kedarnath Shukla, was arrested on the night of 4 July, and slapped with charges under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atroctities) Act and the stringent National Security Act.