Out on Bail, Man Rapes Same Woman Again; Asks Her To Withdraw Previous Case

(Trigger warning: Mention of rape, sexual assault)

A man, who was out on bail after his arrest in a 2020 rape case, reportedly raped the same woman at knife-point in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district and demanded that she withdraw the complaint against him.

The survivor, in a complaint alleged that the incident which involved the accused and his friend, happened around a month ago, the police said on Wednesday, 3 August.

They further made a video of the act and threatened to share it on social media if she did not withdraw the previous complaint.

Based on her complaint, a gang rape case was registered against the two on Monday. The police have launched a search operation to nab them, The Indian Express reported.