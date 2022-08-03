Out on Bail, Man Rapes Same Woman Again; Asks Her To Withdraw Previous Case

A still from an anti-rape protest. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: PTI)
(Trigger warning: Mention of rape, sexual assault)
A man, who was out on bail after his arrest in a 2020 rape case, reportedly raped the same woman at knife-point in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district and demanded that she withdraw the complaint against him.
The survivor, in a complaint alleged that the incident which involved the accused and his friend, happened around a month ago, the police said on Wednesday, 3 August.
They further made a video of the act and threatened to share it on social media if she did not withdraw the previous complaint.
Based on her complaint, a gang rape case was registered against the two on Monday. The police have launched a search operation to nab them, The Indian Express reported.
"In her complaint, the woman told the police that the accused raped her at knife point with his friend about a month ago by forcibly entering her house," Police Station In-charge Asif Iqbal told news agency PTI.
The woman, who is now 19 years old, had been raped by the same man two years ago when she was a minor, an official said.
"According to the complainant, accused Vivek Patel, who had raped her earlier, committed the same crime along with his friend," Iqbal added.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
