Three Tribal Sisters Found Dead in Madhya Pradesh; Suicide Suspected, Say Police

The bodies of three tribal sisters were found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Tuesday, 26 July.

After the police were apprised of the incident, they rushed to the spot in the Gotaghat village. Subsequently, the bodies were sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem.

The police is currently investigating whether the incident was a case of murder or suicide.

"We got the information from the village Gotaghat under the Jawar police station limits that three sisters died by suicide at around 11 pm in the night. Prima facie it looks like a suicide. The family hasn’t mentioned any suspicious details or pointed towards anyone," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh.

He also said that the sisters probably had some "internal problems" that led them to take this step, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

