Madhya Pradesh Mayoral Polls: BJP Wins 5 Seats, Congress 2, and AAP 1

Of the 11 civic bodies in Madhya Pradesh, where mayoral elections were held on 6 July, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won five seats, while the Congress has won two so far in the results declared on Sunday, 17 July.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP), which contested civic elections in the state for the first time, has emerged victorious on one seat.

The local body elections in the state for 413 municipalities were held in two phases on 6 and 13 July.

Under the first phase, the counting for which began 9 am Sunday, 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas, and 86 nagar parishads went to polls.