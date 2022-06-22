Haryana Municipal Elections: BJP, Independents Win Big; AAP Opens Its Account

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in the Haryana Municipal Election, the counting of votes of which are taking place on Wednesday, 22 June.

The election was held on Sunday for 18 municipal councils and 28 municipal bodies.

Of the 18 municipal councils, the results of 15 have been declared so far, State Election Commission Secretary Inder Jeet was reported as saying by news agency PTI. The results for the Bhiwani, Bahadurgarh and Palwal councils are yet to be declared.