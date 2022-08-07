Dalit Man Assaulted in MP; 'They Wanted to Know if He is a Muslim' Says Mother

Several viral videos emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district showing a man being thrashed by a group of people over allegations of theft.
(Photo accessed and altered by Vishnukant Tiwari/The Quint)
Several viral videos emerged from Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, 6 August, showing a Dalit man being assaulted by a group of people allegedly over suspicion of theft.
The man being thrashed has been identified as one Aditya Rokde and the incident is said to have happened on Wednesday, 3 August near Nimrani area of Khargone.
Talking to media Dharmveer Singh Yadav, Superintendent of Police (SP), Khargone district said that police got the information about the incident on Saturday, 6 August and subsequently a case was registered.
Yadav further said that an enquiry has been ordered against the officials who delayed actions after getting the information regarding Rokde being assaulted.
Rokde's mother Bhagwati Rokde said that her son had gone to Khalghat for work and was attacked on his way back home. She alleged that her son was 'stripped naked' by the assailants to 'check whether he is a Hindu or Muslim'.
Police sources, however, claim that Rokde was thrashed over suspicion of theft, not his religion.
(With inputs from Shaikh Shakeel)
